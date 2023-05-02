Goodbye to Ilenia Odoardi, mother and wife who fought against a bad disease. Unfortunately there was nothing more that could be done. She was only 37 years old

“My love, sweet darling, you have finally found peace”a few painful words from a husband who had to say goodbye to his life partner and mother of his three children. Ilenia Odoardi she died forever at the age of 37 due to a serious illness.

The news that no one would have ever wanted to read was spread by her husband Massimo, through a posts on social media. Here are the sad words of the man:

My love, sweet darling, you have finally found peace. But miss you, miss you so much. You are missing like air. I have a pain in my heart that will never heal. I thank God for letting me meet you along my life journey. You have been a partner, a mother and a wife that no one can ever replace. We will miss you love. Please protect our three jewels from up there. Help me raise them healthy and strong as you have done so far. Pet them every night to say goodnight. Caress me and give me the strength to carry on.

Ilenia Odoardi had met her Massimo at work. She was a nurse at the San Benedetto hospital. They liked each other and loved each other, until they decided to build a future together. They took root in Corropolis and took in three children, twins they have today 4 years and another child which today it has two years.

Seven months ago, their life changed forever. Ilenia’s agony began after a groin pain. She went to the emergency room, where doctors discovered the terrible diagnosis after tests. She was suffering from a bad badwhich in the end left her no way out, despite the treatments and operations.

The community is devastated, the First Citizen has expressed his opinion condolences on behalf of all the inhabitants.