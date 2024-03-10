Verdini, Salvini's girlfriend on Instagram for his birthday: “Congratulations my love, wonderful man”

“Happy Birthday my love”. Thus begins the sweet message, written in a post on Instagram, by Francesca Verdinigirlfriend of the deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini for his 49th birthday. “Your strength, your determination, your generosity and your love are an inexhaustible source of inspiration for me. You are a wonderful man,” she continues.

“I feel so lucky to have you next to me on this strange and bizarre journey that is life; “Laughing and joking for five years; Five years in which I can't wait to hug you every day. Thank you my love, for making your embrace such a beautiful place, for your patience, for your intelligence, for your wonderful children, I hope that life gives you everything that you give to us every day. See you soon my love. I love you”.

A message that testifies to the great tenderness that binds the couple, who have been together for three years now. Numerous comments from users, some aimed at underlining the solidity of their relationship, others ready to criticize the leader of the League.