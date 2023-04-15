The heartbreaking post of Samuele Brognara’s mother on the occasion of her birthday: she is destroyed by pain

On Thursday 13 April Samuel Brognara, the 15-year-old hit while on his scooter, would have turned 16. On the occasion of that important date, her mother chose to publish a heartbreaking post on social media.

Mirela the mother and the whole family of the young man are heartbroken by the pain of this sudden loss. In a recent interview she said several times that her half of her son it was frightening. For its birthday In a post on social media, he wrote:

My love, you would have turned 16 today. When you were born it was beautiful, we parents and your sister Jessica were happy. Today we had to wish you happy birthday and sing you happy birthday. But now you’re gone. I had to make you the tiramisu you asked me for last week for your 16th birthday. Instead I came to see you to give you flowers.

I put them next to your coffin because now I have to organize your funeral. My love why did the Lord take you away? I’m desperate, what will I do without you? You are my Love.

The accident in which Samuele Brognara unfortunately died

It was Saturday evening April 8th. The little boy lived with his family in the area Zenolocated in the province of Verona.

He was on his electric scooter in the Oppiano area and was probably headed right to his home. When suddenly a 23-year-old boy driving his Peugeot it overwhelmed him. The impact against the vehicle was so strong that the 15-year-old ended up on the windscreen and broke it.

Later Samuel is finished on the asphalt of the road and the paramedics immediately intervened. The latter tried to revive him for a long time, but their attempts turned out to be completely useless, since the fight for him turned out to be fatal.

The motorist stopped immediately to provide all necessary assistance. The police have subjected him to routine tests and the result negative to the alcohol test. Samuel’s funeral was held on the afternoon of Friday 14th Aprilthe day after his birthday.