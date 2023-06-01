













My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999: Yamada-kun to Lv999 no Koi wo Suru

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999: Yamada-kun to Lv999 no Koi wo Suru belongs to the MF Comics label; digitally it is published by Comic Smart and the printed format is provided by Media Factory. It currently only has seven volumes, despite the fact that its anime serialization is already running.

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999: Yamada-kun to Lv999 no Koi wo Suru Belongs to the demography of shojo and slice of life. It focuses on our gamer community and due to this, the particular success is explained.

The conflict of the beauty construct in My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999

The story of a couple of gamers

Akito Yamada is a professional gamer specializing in shooter deliveries, but he plays RPG as a hobby. For his part, Akane Kinoshita started gambling to have a regular activity to share with her partner. However, when their relationship ended, she developed a special attachment to her video game and stuck with it. In the guild she met Yamada and other circle of friends.

The video game guild is complex, but all the people are friendly. The first obstacles of the story will be overcome in a more or less friendly way thanks to Akane’s naive personality.

Yamada is a closed boy who is focused only on video games, while Akane is more open and socializes easily. It seems like Yamada has never dated anyone, but Akane has had her heart broken a couple of times already.

Source: Madhouse

The girl is in her first year of college, while he is finishing high school. At first, although Akane likes her, she doesn’t try anything because she recognizes her selfless personality, but what sets out is to build a friendship with him.

As it advances My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999: Yamada-kun to Lv999 no Koi wo Suruwe realize that Yamada has many limitations, both communicative and sentimental, he is a young man who is beginning to grow, to experience emotions and to recognize longings.

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999: Yamada-kun to Lv999 no Koi wo Suru promises a story full of growth of young people and all that this implies. From the opening of emotions and communication, to more intense issues, which we will find out later how he handles the delivery of anime when adapting the manga.

However, there is growing criticism from the community and I would like to talk a bit about it.

Yamada-Kun: the gamer’s longing

Source: Madhouse

The design of the characters My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999: Yamada-kun to Lv999 no Koi wo Suru it’s nice. Both Akane and Yamada have the stereotypical and canonical model of beauty, although it goes beyond the physical.

Akane is beautiful, sensual and naive, even the tones used for her design impregnate her with this air.

On the other hand, Yamada has the freshness and vicious silence that invites the community to want to know more about him and his soulless construct. A gamer who is handsome and aloof.

Source: Madhouse

Both characters have the particular constructs of canonical characters. However, there is persistent criticism about Akane’s fondness for Yamada.

The community mentions that, If he wasn’t a handsome gamer, Akane would never take him into account, considering that she also possesses a canon design.

However, I want to pin down the issues of attraction in a relationship. There are many reasons why people are attracted to others. And it depends on the personalities, their hierarchy and importance.

Source: Madhouse

In My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999: Yamada-kun to Lv999 no Koi wo Suru we have characters of stereotypical beauty. The attraction that Akane develops for Yamada is to some extent natural. She likes the shape of her face, for example, however, she doesn’t limit herself to it, she notices the way she is and attends to the strange little winks of her personality. The girl is curious to meet him.

It is true that she approached him to make her partner jealous. In the first instance because Yamada is handsome, and in the second because his ex-partner admired him too much. Both things are true. But, there’s nothing wrong with her listening to him because he likes it.

Ultimately, If girls decide that a guy has to be physically attracted to them in order to date him, well, that’s completely acceptable. It depends on the perspectives of each one. And it’s the same for the boys, In the end, it is a matter of attraction -in its different facets, say physical or ideological-, going out with someone you like, at the levels or parameters that you individually request. And this applies to everyone.

Source: Madhouse

In fact, To say that Yamada is only interested in Akane because of her canonical physical beauty would be wrong. The guy also watches from the shadows and recognizes the aspects that attract him to her that, it should be mentioned, are not really “positive”. He likes her kindness, for example, even though it causes him unnecessary trouble that involves him. He also likes her spirit and her sensitivity. He likes to see her push herself.

Yamada builds an image of Akane by appreciating the things she likes. The physique of both is undeniable, after all, they exist. They attract each other and have canonical tastes, well, that’s it.

Yamada and Akane are canonically likeable characters, and although their builds haven’t let us see really deep shades, what we can say so far is that, they are young people growing up and discovering their affinities in all aspects, and there is nothing catastrophic about this.

Source: Madhouse

The beauty in My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999: Yamada-kun to Lv999 no Koi wo Suru

Physical attraction is a part of building a relationship, for some it is the spark, for others the cherry on the ice cream cup, it will always depend on the perspective.

It is worth mentioning that various standards and ideas about beauty are suggested, however, it is a subjective matter. Some people say that every day they see their partner more attractive, so, Is there a link between affections and their reflection in the loved object?

Beauty is a structured construct practically from the beginning of humanity, along with issues such as morality and justice, in other words, the nuances are vast and even flexible, they react to the passage of time and generate new structures that arise as desired, and work in the context.

Nevertheless, beauty can become a dangerous construct when it is regulated (for example, we have girls who seek to be very thin, even at the cost of their health, because they need to adapt to the new beauty standard that emerges from society), however, this is flexible depending on your context and surrounding ideas.

Nevertheless, Of course, canonical beauty is not everything, or at least not for everyone. The conception of beauty changes from your personal constructs, although admiration for beauty is definitely part of a relationship, but of course it depends on your parameters.

Recently, a greater representation of physical diversity in audiovisual products has begun to be demanded, and I totally agree with it. Opening ourselves to new parameters of beauty is important to abandon harmful stereotypes, however, that does not mean that we should condemn the stories that are still more linked to the canonical ideas of beauty. As always, it is about enjoying the content without completely leaving our critical gaze aside.

