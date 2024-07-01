A few hours ago a well-known knight of Men and women returned to social media to make a surprising revelation to his audience. Ernesto Russo in fact, he declared that he had finally met love, a woman named Marta.

Here’s what we found out about this new report.

Men and women: Ernesto Russo finds love outside the program

Ernesto Russo it’s the name of a knight which really made people talk about it during the last edition of Men and women. In fact, he has had several relationships, but none of these seem to have gone well.

Due to some misunderstandings that arose in the last period of the program, he also had to leave the show, as his credibility was questioned. credibility. However, Ernesto never gave up and continued to scream his words innocence on social media.

A few hours ago the man returned to social media as he wanted to give firsthand news that would most likely spread like wildfire in the following days. The Knight has in fact made it known that he will never set foot in the study of Men and Women again as, alongside him, a person which allowed him to rediscover the beautiful notes of love.

Who is Ernesto’s new girlfriend?

Ernesto then thanked all his people Follower for the affection and solidarity that they have managed to show him over the last period. Precisely for this reason he wanted to do something important revelationdeclaring that he has fallen in love with an enterprising girl who is endowed with many virtue.

The lucky girl we are talking about goes by the name of Martha. She is a very elegant lady, with long blonde hair and an intense gaze. Precisely for this reason man officially defined himself fiancé and decided to dedicate several stories to her, featuring photos of them together and very romantic songs. I’m dating a woman, I’m officially engaged. I met this person called Marta, I like her a lot, we met at some evenings that I do. She is younger, she is 35, I am 48, but she is a girl that I like a lot, she always smiles, she never makes me sad. She’s a party girl, we have so many things in common. We’ve been together since the end of May, we dated for a while. I find her beautiful. There is a lot of talk about female solidarity, but some insults from certain women regarding her physical appearance were shameful.

Someone, therefore, might have had something to say about the shots published by knight, but he is proud of his love and certainly does not let himself be influenced by it judgment of others. We can do nothing but wish them the best.