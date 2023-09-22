‘My love the wachiman’remembered series starring Christian Dominguez and Maria Grazia Gamarra, came to an end in 2014 with a third season; However, it seems that not everything ended there. Although 9 years have passed since the last chapter, the América TV production still retains its fans, who are waiting to see if the story will continue and what twist they could give to the plot.

Given this, Michelle Alexander He cleared up the doubts and, in a recent interview, spoke about whether he plans to produce a new season of ‘Mi amor el wachimán’ and who he would plan to include as protagonists.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Forgive me’, cast: who are the actors in the novel with Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos?

Will there be a season 4 of ‘My love the wachimán’?

In a recent interview for the program ‘America Today’, Michelle Alexander responded about the possibility of working again with Christian Domínguez and Ethel Pozo on a novel, for which he stated that he is considering doing a fourth season of ‘My love the wachiman’. Although nothing has been confirmed yet, the production company does not rule out the idea and, perhaps, will soon officially announce the continuation of the series.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘There is room at the bottom’, chapter 310 [RESUMEN]: what happened in the September 21 episode?

Who could star in ‘My love el wachimán 4’?

Although it has not been confirmed that ‘My love the wachimán 4’ is underway, Michelle Alexander has confessed that she would like, in this possible new season, the protagonists to be Christian Domínguez and Ethel Pozo, since she loves working with them and, above all, with Gisela’s daughter, who, for the producer, has good skills for act in comedy series.

Christian Domínguez and Maria Grazia Gamarra starred in ‘Mi amor el wachimán’. Photo: América TV

#love #wachimán #Michelle #Alexander #fourth #season #series

‘My love the wachiman’remembered series starring Christian Dominguez and Maria Grazia Gamarra, came to an end in 2014 with a third season; However, it seems that not everything ended there. Although 9 years have passed since the last chapter, the América TV production still retains its fans, who are waiting to see if the story will continue and what twist they could give to the plot.

Given this, Michelle Alexander He cleared up the doubts and, in a recent interview, spoke about whether he plans to produce a new season of ‘Mi amor el wachimán’ and who he would plan to include as protagonists.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Forgive me’, cast: who are the actors in the novel with Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos?

Will there be a season 4 of ‘My love the wachimán’?

In a recent interview for the program ‘America Today’, Michelle Alexander responded about the possibility of working again with Christian Domínguez and Ethel Pozo on a novel, for which he stated that he is considering doing a fourth season of ‘My love the wachiman’. Although nothing has been confirmed yet, the production company does not rule out the idea and, perhaps, will soon officially announce the continuation of the series.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘There is room at the bottom’, chapter 310 [RESUMEN]: what happened in the September 21 episode?

Who could star in ‘My love el wachimán 4’?

Although it has not been confirmed that ‘My love the wachimán 4’ is underway, Michelle Alexander has confessed that she would like, in this possible new season, the protagonists to be Christian Domínguez and Ethel Pozo, since she loves working with them and, above all, with Gisela’s daughter, who, for the producer, has good skills for act in comedy series.

Christian Domínguez and Maria Grazia Gamarra starred in ‘Mi amor el wachimán’. Photo: América TV

#love #wachimán #Michelle #Alexander #fourth #season #series

‘My love the wachiman’remembered series starring Christian Dominguez and Maria Grazia Gamarra, came to an end in 2014 with a third season; However, it seems that not everything ended there. Although 9 years have passed since the last chapter, the América TV production still retains its fans, who are waiting to see if the story will continue and what twist they could give to the plot.

Given this, Michelle Alexander He cleared up the doubts and, in a recent interview, spoke about whether he plans to produce a new season of ‘Mi amor el wachimán’ and who he would plan to include as protagonists.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Forgive me’, cast: who are the actors in the novel with Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos?

Will there be a season 4 of ‘My love the wachimán’?

In a recent interview for the program ‘America Today’, Michelle Alexander responded about the possibility of working again with Christian Domínguez and Ethel Pozo on a novel, for which he stated that he is considering doing a fourth season of ‘My love the wachiman’. Although nothing has been confirmed yet, the production company does not rule out the idea and, perhaps, will soon officially announce the continuation of the series.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘There is room at the bottom’, chapter 310 [RESUMEN]: what happened in the September 21 episode?

Who could star in ‘My love el wachimán 4’?

Although it has not been confirmed that ‘My love the wachimán 4’ is underway, Michelle Alexander has confessed that she would like, in this possible new season, the protagonists to be Christian Domínguez and Ethel Pozo, since she loves working with them and, above all, with Gisela’s daughter, who, for the producer, has good skills for act in comedy series.

Christian Domínguez and Maria Grazia Gamarra starred in ‘Mi amor el wachimán’. Photo: América TV

#love #wachimán #Michelle #Alexander #fourth #season #series

‘My love the wachiman’remembered series starring Christian Dominguez and Maria Grazia Gamarra, came to an end in 2014 with a third season; However, it seems that not everything ended there. Although 9 years have passed since the last chapter, the América TV production still retains its fans, who are waiting to see if the story will continue and what twist they could give to the plot.

Given this, Michelle Alexander He cleared up the doubts and, in a recent interview, spoke about whether he plans to produce a new season of ‘Mi amor el wachimán’ and who he would plan to include as protagonists.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Forgive me’, cast: who are the actors in the novel with Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos?

Will there be a season 4 of ‘My love the wachimán’?

In a recent interview for the program ‘America Today’, Michelle Alexander responded about the possibility of working again with Christian Domínguez and Ethel Pozo on a novel, for which he stated that he is considering doing a fourth season of ‘My love the wachiman’. Although nothing has been confirmed yet, the production company does not rule out the idea and, perhaps, will soon officially announce the continuation of the series.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘There is room at the bottom’, chapter 310 [RESUMEN]: what happened in the September 21 episode?

Who could star in ‘My love el wachimán 4’?

Although it has not been confirmed that ‘My love the wachimán 4’ is underway, Michelle Alexander has confessed that she would like, in this possible new season, the protagonists to be Christian Domínguez and Ethel Pozo, since she loves working with them and, above all, with Gisela’s daughter, who, for the producer, has good skills for act in comedy series.

Christian Domínguez and Maria Grazia Gamarra starred in ‘Mi amor el wachimán’. Photo: América TV

#love #wachimán #Michelle #Alexander #fourth #season #series