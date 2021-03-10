Ajman (Al Ittihad) – The Happiness Unit at the General Administration of Civil Defense in Ajman launched the “Reading” initiative, which aims to provide a set of books to the children of the department’s employees under the preventive measures followed, to consolidate knowledge and knowledge and promote the culture of reading as a sustainable practice.

Brigadier General Abdulaziz Ali Al Shamsi, Director General of Ajman Civil Defense, explained that the initiative includes a valuable collection of books by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and bears the title “My Little World” that targets Young people from the age of 6 to 9 years old, to share his highness’s memories of his childhood and youth, and the lessons he learned from different experiences and situations, which shaped his outlook on life and his vision to deal with the opportunities and challenges it bears.

He added that the books of “My Little World” carry great ideas transmitted to young people in an easy language and a smooth manner, to give them useful lessons about their past and their future, by reviewing a set of important experiences from the memory of an inspiring leader.

Al Shamsi said: The Happiness Unit at the Public Administration is keen on making its employees happy by providing the best services and consolidating the values ​​of positivity, stressing that the UAE is a pioneer in making community members happy and spreading the concept of happiness.