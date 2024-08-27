My Little Pony: Fluttershy becomes an anime girl with this new collectible figure

My Little Pony is well known in the US, and has long since begun to expand to other countries. Among them is Japan, and especially Kotobukiya, a figurine manufacturer that has a line based on its characters, such as Fluttershy, to whom one of the figures is dedicated.

This is the one you can see accompanying this note. However, its design is not as it appears in toy form or in the animated series. It is actually a humanized version of her.

This figure from Kotobukiya’s Bishoujo line dedicated to Fluttershy from My Little Pony is based on an illustration by artist Shunya Yamashita. As you can see in the photos, it is the result of how Yamashita imagines this pony as a girl.

As a reference, it comes with a figure of herself in her original form. This is an ideal product for those who like manga and anime, as it is inspired precisely by this aesthetic.

Both the original and human Fluttershy share similar elements. The most notable of these is her long pink hair. The same applies to the color scheme of both versions. This is something that is often repeated in the My Little Pony figures from Kotobukiya’s Bishoujo line.

While the original design is by Shunya Yamashita the sculptors responsible for the model are Seki Yudai and Koei Matsumoto, who did a great job.

This figure of Fluttershy from My Little Pony from the Bishoujo line of Kotobukiya has a height of 22 cm and its price is $2,436.62 Mexican pesos. This does not include shipping costs or customs taxes. Reservations are open in the SideShow online store and if you reserve your ticket you will receive it between April and June 2025.

