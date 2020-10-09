Sébastien Chadaud, Sophie Pétronin’s son “no longer believed in it”. His mother, hostage in Mali, was released Thursday, October 8.

It does not happen “not yet to be done”. This is the first reaction of Sébastien Chadaud, son of Sophie Pétronin, French hostage in Mali, after the announcement of his release. “I’ve been saying I believe it for four years. I’m a big liar … There are a bunch of times I couldn’t believe it. And then there, I did not believe it any more! “

“She’s on the plane. There is now a lot of probability that we will meet again”, he confided to Kaourou Magassa, franceinfo correspondent in Mali. “My little mother, repeats Sébastien Chadaud, overcome by emotion. All I want is that: take her and take her. And take care of her … “

Tuesday, October 6, the son of the French hostage had taken a flight via Paris to Bamako, after the announcement of the release of about thirty jihadists in Mali. This then reinforced the conjectures on a possible liberation of French humanitarian aid.

Sophie petronin, 75 years old today, was abducted on December 24, 2016 by armed men in Gao (northern Mali), where she had lived and had headed a children’s aid organization for years. In addition, two Italian hostages as well as Soumaïla Cissé, a Malian political figure, were released, announced the Malian government.

The Presidency of the Republic expressed its “immense relief” in a press release, without specifying when this release took place.