The viral clip of little Deborah, the dog mom who wants to teach her little ones to play

A few days ago a video really funny, which it quickly became viral. The protagonist is one dog mom call Deborah, who after taking care of her puppies, she wants also teach him to play. They run all over the house.

His own people published the video human friends. The latter told of the link that mum has with the little ones.

Deborah got pregnant some time ago. After childbirth, she immediately showed herself a really dog happy and satisfied. He only allowed his human family to to touch his children, for he trusted them blindly.

The little girl loved to take herself treatment of his little ones and every day he worked hard to give them all his love. Seeing her was really sweet, as not all moms have this kind of behavior.

However, a few weeks after the birth, something really happened exhilarating. His human friends have noticed the entire four-legged family run for the whole house. But initially they didn’t understand what they wanted to do.

The viral clip of little Deborah with her puppies

In the clip we see little Deborah running happy for all rooms of his home. The puppies, of course, were over the moon in the follow it everywhere, but they were also much more lenses her.

Mom stopped several times to allow her little ones to recover it and also for playing together to them.

His human friends when they realized what he wanted to do, they were very happy to to publish the video on social media. They wanted to show everyone the love that this little dog has for her little ones. Here is the video of what happened below:

The human family, however, did not believe the clip could collect like that so successful. He reached thousands of views in a few hours and many have commented with sweet words towards little Deborah.