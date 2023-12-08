‘My life with the Walter boys’ is the new Netflix series that deals with the life of an orphaned teenager, who was taken in by the Walters, a family of 10 children. This fiction, which is already in the Top 10 of the streaming platform despite premiering on December 7, is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Ali Novakwhich was published in 2014 on Wattpad, a popular online page where users from all over the world can publish original stories.

This teen drama, which was developed by Melanie Halsall, has 10 episodes, whose durations fluctuate between 38 and 56 minutes. If you want to know the actors that make up its cast and what characters they play, you can’t miss the following article, where we show them in detail.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Egg Eyes’, cast: who are the actors and characters in Alexis Arroyo’s series on Nettlix?

What actors make up the cast of ‘My Life with the Walter Boys’?

1. Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie Howard

Nikki Rodriguez, who previously participated in other productions such as ‘Back to Lyla’ (2022), ‘On My Block’ (2021), ‘Adam Ruins Everything’ (2019), etc., stars in ‘My Life with the Walter Boys’ and plays Jackie Howard. In the series, Jackie loses her parents at the age of 15, so she must leave behind her life in New York, her good grades, and all her plans to move to Colorado with the Walters. her adoptive family.

Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie Howard. Photo: Netflix

2. Ashby Gentry as Alex Walter

The 22-year-old Canadian actor will play Alex, a young studious and bookish man who becomes a friend of Jackie, with whom he wants to have something more. Ashby Gentry previously formed the cast of ‘Are You Afraid of the Dark?’ (2022), where he filled the role of Porter.

Ashby Gentry as Alex Walter Photo: Netflix

YOU CAN SEE: ‘A Normal Family’, cast: who are the actors and characters in the new Netflix series?

3. Noah LaLonde as Cole Walter

Noah LaLonde is a 25-year-old American actor who worked in films such as ‘Asbury Park’ (2021) and ‘Deer Camp ’86’ (2022), in addition to appearing in an episode of ‘Criminal Minds’ in 2022. In ‘My Life with the Walter Boys’, LaLonde plays Cole, who finds himself in an internal struggle after not playing football again after suffering a serious injury.

Noah LaLonde as Cole Walter. Photo: Netflix

4. Sarah Rafferty as Katherine Walter

Sarah Gray Rafferty, as is her full name, is an American film and television actress who became known for her work in ‘Suits’, a series in which she played the role of Donna Paulsen. In ‘My Life with the Walter Boys’, Rafferty plays Katherine, Jackie’s mother’s best friend, so she becomes her new guardian and takes her to live with her husband and her daughter. her children.

Sarah Rafferty plays Katherine Walter in ‘My Life with the Walter Boys’. Photo: NBC

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Family Revolt’, cast: who are the actors and characters in the Netflix film?

5. Marc Blucas as George Walter

The 51-year-old American actor, who is remembered for his role as Riley Flinn in ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’, plays George Walter in the teen drama. George grew up on his family’s ranch in Colorado, where he raises his large family with his wife Katherine.

Marc Blucas plays George Walter in ‘My Life with the Walter Boys’. Photo: ABC

Who completes the cast of ‘My Life with the Walter Boys’?

Johnny Link as Will Walter

Corey Fogelmanis as Nathan Walter

Connor Stanhope as Danny Walter

Zoë Soul as Haley Young

Jaylan Evans as Skylar Summerhill

Alisha Newton as Erin

Ashley Holliday as Tara

Moheb Jindran as Nikhil

Mya Lowe as Kiley

Gabrielle Jacinto as Olivia

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Gone to dust’, cast: which actors and characters appear in season 1 of the Netflix series?

Watch HERE the trailer for ‘My Life with the Walter Boys’

#life #Walter #boys #cast #actors #characters #Netflix #series