An airstrike over Odessa, Ukraine, left Yuriy Glodan without his family. He was returning from shopping at a nearby store, and had to demand that the police, who had cordoned off the building where he lived, let him enter and look for his loved ones.

When Glodan managed to enter his apartment, he found the lifeless bodies of his wife and mother-in-law. Later, This Sunday, April 24, he saw his deceased daughter for the first time, when he returned to the bombing area.

They had been romantically involved with Valeira for nine years and had had a baby at the end of January. just a few weeks before the invasion of Ukraine began, during the last days of February.

In his social networks he had shared that the last 40 weeks since his girlfriend’s pregnancy began, he had reached a new level of happiness.

The memories you want to keep

The death of the three-month-old girl has aroused the anger of the Ukrainians. Photo: Yuriy Glodan’s Facebook

Yuriy Glodan pulled out family photo albums, handwritten notes and his wife’s collection of bags of sugar. “If I leave them in the apartment they will become waste, I prefer to keep them for my memories,” Glodan told the English chain ‘BBC’.

The bombardment also claimed the lives of five other people and has aroused the rejection of millions of Ukrainian citizens. Two months after the start of the invasion by the Russian military forces, Ukraine has been inflamed by the conditions of the war.

“My world was destroyed by a Russian missile,” said Glodan, who also recalled that his wife had been able to maintain joy at all times. The Ukrainian confessed that he feels that he will never find a woman like Valeria.

This airstrike wiped out three generations of his family, and Glodan hopes his story will contribute to ending the war in the country. “It is a duel for my family and for me, but also for Ukraine and the whole world,” the man claimed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke about the victims of the airstrike: “What threat did that girl represent to Russia? It seems that it is now a national identity for Russians to kill children.”

Odessa has become a center for humanitarian aid in the country and is key to the war, as it is a port city and borders with Moldova. Total control of the city by the Russians would be a significant blow to the Ukrainian economy.

