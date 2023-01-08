The pain of the mother of Valentina, the 10-year-old girl who died after being hit on the highway, in a post published on social media

These are days of great anguish and sadness that the family members of Valentina, the 10-year-old girl who got out of her broken down car and was hit by another car. Unfortunately, the timely intervention of the health professionals was completely useless for her.

There mother in the last few hours, heartbroken by the loss suffered, he wanted to entrust a thought for his daughter to social networks, also publishing a photo together. The woman in the caption wrote:

God took away the most beautiful thing I had… Now my life has no meaning without you.

His heartbreaking words have hit the heart of all his friends. In fact there are so many people who wanted to comment, even to show nearness to the family. One person wrote:

There are no words to describe the pain. Safe travels Little Angel. Condolences to the family.

The accident in which little Valentina lost her life

The events took place on the evening of Thursday 5 January, in the Bagnara Calabra area, in the province of Reggio Calabria. Valentina was in the car with her family and all together they were directed to city. Probably to spend the last few days of the holidays.

However, it is only when they have arrived at the junction for Scyllawhich started coming out of the smoke from the front of the car. For fear that it would catch fire, they decided to stop on the emergency lane of the highway.

The child got off the left work of the vehicle. But it is precisely at this point, that a gentleman of about 60, driving his Renault ClioIt has invested. The clash was so strong that the little girl died instantly.

The doctors who intervened were unable to do anything to save her life. Now the agents are at work to reconstruct the exact dynamics. In order to carry out all the investigations of the case, they decided to register the motorist on the register of suspectsfor the crime of traffic offense.