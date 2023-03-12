Psol activated the Ethics Council to revoke the deputy’s mandate, who mocked trans people on International Women’s Day

In a video posted on his profile from Twitter, deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) responded to the impeachment request against its mandate filed by the Psol bench. “If an impeachment occurs, I raise 10,000 Nikolas across the country”he declared.

On Wednesday (8.Mar), on International Women’s Day, Ferreira put on a wig to have “Speaking Place”, according to him, and made statements mocking trans people. The request submitted by Psol says that Ferreira used an important date to project himself politically with criminal discourse. read the full of the representation (479 KB).

In the video released on his profile on Friday, the deputy said that if he is arrested, he will not be “the end” of your life.

“Of course, it’s good to have the time to speak, to continue working there, including paying respect to those who guaranteed you the vote. But my life doesn’t end with an impeachment”, he spoke. Watch:

Watch the deputy’s statement on the tribune (3min2s):

“If they kill you, they’ll make sure I meet my Savior. Meaning the only way for them to actually stop me is non-existent.”he added.

Earlier, on the same social network, the deputy had already expressed his views on the case. “What I find strange is that anyone can feel like a woman, except me”he said.