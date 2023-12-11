Faisal Al Naqbi (Kalba)

The Committee for Objections to Arbitration Decisions in the Professional League canceled the red card on Iranian player Mehdi Qaidi, the Ittihad Kalba striker, after the official objection by the Kalba Football Association to his expulsion against Al Ain in the last round of the league. He will be ready to participate against Al Wasl in the next round.

The technical staff of the Ittihad Kalba team, led by Farhad Majidi, will also give the opportunity to the young Brazilian, Leonardo Spadaiso, in the midfield, in order to prepare optimally for the difficult Al-Wasl match in the eleventh round of the ADNOC Professional League.

He will also make changes in the defensive line and midfield due to the difficulty of the opponent and the presence of a large number of distinguished players in its ranks.

The team scored four points during the previous two rounds, which is a good result, as the team scored six goals at a rate of three goals per match under Majidi’s technical leadership.