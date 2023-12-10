Faisal Al Naqbi (Kalba)

Ittihad Kalba suffered a “painful blow” in its match against Al Ain, as the referee decided, after resorting to video technology, to expel its Iranian striker, Mehdi Qaidi, the team’s star and top scorer.

The Tigers will be without their top scorer in the next two matches against Al Wasl and Baniyas, respectively, due to direct expulsion, which will exhaust the team’s attack, which is missing a prominent scorer and goal maker.

Qaidi ranks first on the scorers list with 6 goals and two assists, and he is also having a successful season with the team this season.