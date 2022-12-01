The death of the young footballer Andres Balanta continues to cause consternation in South American football.

To the heartfelt messages that have come from the Argentine soccer clubs and the Colombian teams, they have been added by the loved ones of the talented midfielder forged at Deportivo Cali.

After the goodbye that his girlfriend gave him on social networks, the writings of Maira Cifuentesone of his close friends, whom he called “little sister”, have been one of the most impressive.

Especially since, according to the young woman, they saw each other a week ago. And because she has shared on social networks what were “her last words of her” from her to him.

‘I will love you forever, little brother’

The 22-year-old collapsed in training. Photo: Instagram capture image of Andrés Balanta

Through his social networks, Cifuentes has shared his feelings after the sudden death of Balanta.

“My God, nooooooo, my little brother this seems like a lie, we saw each other 8 days ago and on Saturday you traveled with such enthusiasm to start a new season. These were my last words, I love you and I will love you forever little brother“(sic), wrote the woman on Twitter, accompanying the screenshot of a conversation last Saturday in which they said goodbye to Balanta, who also called her “little sister”.

My God nooooooo my little brother this seems like a lie 😭😭😭 if we saw each other 8 days ago and on Saturday you traveled with such enthusiasm to start a new season 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭, these were my last words, I love you and I will love you forever little brother 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/zSoQBQKt1u — 444 🇧🇷 (@crjaf1) November 29, 2022

After other regretful comments, the woman even commented that she felt very strange these days.

“I had a presentiment (?) I don’t know,” he said.

Finally, Cifuentes shared a photo with Balanta on his instagram. “THANK YOU for EVERYTHING. You will always be in my heart, until we meet again” (caps), he wrote.

According to local press reports, Balanta’s sister and mother are already in the process of traveling to Argentina and repatriating the footballer’s body.

