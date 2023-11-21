Home page World

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

An Austrian activist lost his temper during a meeting of the National Council. He threw his “last shirt” at the government – in protest.

Vienna – A political activist caused a brief commotion in the discussions during a meeting of the National Council in Austria on Tuesday. In front of everyone present, the man suddenly took off his clothes and threw his “last shirt” in the direction of the lectern. With the campaign he wanted to criticize the turquoise-green government in Austria and its handling of inflation. Many working people in the country would therefore find themselves in a difficult situation.

Austrian politician throws “his last shirt” at MPs – and wants to make a statement

“It’s my last shirt – I can never raise more than a minimum pensioner after a visit to the supermarket,” the activist named Thomas shouted to the politicians in Austrian dialect. He then stood in the audience gallery in just a white undershirt. On his back was the word “Change” in capital letters under a red circle. It is the logo of the associated party Change “For Progress and Justice”, which later publicly acknowledged the man’s action on the news platform X and published a photo. “During the current meeting of the National Council [unser Wandel-Aktivist Thomas] “Given his ‘last shirt’ to the government,” the statement said.

The party accuses the government of only caring about the interests of the rich and large corporations in Austria, while working and unemployed people are left behind. “Profit-making companies are supported with tax money, while there is supposedly no money to combat child poverty, decent pensions and the health system,” the party writes on X.

Austrian takes off his shirt in the National Council: the meeting has to be briefly interrupted

MP Hannes Amesbauer from the controversial FPÖ also reported on the incident on X. “Short interruption of the session in parliament during the speech by ÖVP club leader Wöginger,” he wrote and explained that a man had thrown his shirt from the gallery. According to information from the daily newspaper Today National Council President Wolfgang Sobotka interrupted the meeting during the action until calm returned to the room. “How long will it take for it to be released,” he is said to have said into the microphone, which was still switched on. A short time later, the activist named Thomas was escorted outside and the meeting continued.

The Wandel chairman Fayad Mulla supported his member’s protest action. “Companies have increased their profit margins, the people have to pay them and the government is encouraging this too. This is the system we live in today,” he added in the statement following the incident. This wasn’t the first time the activist was noticed because of a protest. The man had already glued himself to a golden piano in the Austrian Parliament in the past. He was wearing a T-shirt with the words “Change or crash”. With the actions, the party wants to draw attention to itself for the upcoming 2024 National Council elections in Austria. (nz)