And the communiqué of the Ministry of Royal Palaces, Protocols and Decorations stated that, “With royal instructions, the national football team will be allocated, on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, a reception at the level of the brilliant path it achieved during the 2022 Qatar World Cup finals.”

He added: “The national team will enjoy a great public and public reception, since its arrival at Rabat-Salé Airport, at around five o’clock in the evening, passing through Hassan II Street, November 16 Square, Chellah Square, King Hussein Square, then Mohammed V Street, Barid Square, Mohammed V Square, January 11 Square and Moulay Street.” Al-Hassan and the Gate of Ambassadors.

After that, the team members will receive a royal reception at the palace, in celebration and appreciation of this great historical achievement.

The “Atlas Lions” achieved a historic achievement, after they became the first Arab and African team to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup.

The Moroccan national team presented a strong defensive performance that greatly contributed to overcoming many competitors who have a selection of the most famous strikers in the world, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese national team striker.