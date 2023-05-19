Wwhat happened? The plaintiff employee had received a change of notice without notice, at the same time he was asked to continue to appear at work. When he failed to do so, he received another summary dismissal, again with a request to continue working.

This was out of the question for the plaintiff, since he rejected continued employment until the conclusion of the dismissal protection proceedings as unreasonable. Both terminations were legally invalid after a court decision. Now the parties were arguing about wage claims in the period after the notice of termination.

allegation of malice

The legal issue was whether the employee had maliciously failed to earn income from the employer because the employer offered him work despite the dismissal. The BAG decided that the employer behaved contradictory. There is a presumption that an employer who gives notice without notice because he thinks that he cannot be expected to continue the employment relationship is not serious about the job offer that has nevertheless been made.

Accordingly, the employee was awarded his outstanding salary. However, the BAG gives the employer the opportunity to refute the assumption made by making appropriate statements. He failed to do this in the process. According to the BAG press release, the plaintiff could not be expected to be employed during the trial due to the allegations made against him in connection with the dismissals and the degrading of his person.







René von Wickede is a lawyer for employment law in the law firm Pfluger Rechtsanwälte in Frankfurt am Main.