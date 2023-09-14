Home page World

Wolfgang Grupp is the owner and managing director of the textile company Trigema. The 81-year-old still enjoys going to work – he expects the same from others.

Munich – Debates about the topic of work and the corresponding remuneration are ongoing in Germany. Most recently after the increase in citizens’ benefits, which raised the question of the proportionality between employment and unemployment, particularly for low earners.

The so-called “work-life balance” also plays a role in the discussions, the demand for which younger generations have recently received criticism. However, the desire for less stress from work and more leisure time is being heard: 50 companies want to test the four-day week next year. Hardly understandable for a veteran of the German working world. The entrepreneur Wolfgang Grupp took over the textile company Trigema back in 1969. In the ntv– and RTL-Podcast Biz & Beyond The 81-year-old now reported on the most important experiences of his professional life.

“My job is my hobby” – Wolfgang Grupp about his job

The moderator of the RTL-Podcasts started at Biz & Beyond right at the beginning with a question that is important for many people: “Mr. Grupp, what is your recipe for success, what is your career tip?” The Trigema boss answered very modestly: “Being successful is not an art. Many have been successful, but only very few make it through.” For Wolfgang Grupp, “it has to be decided at my grave whether I was really successful.” The moderator didn’t want to leave it at this answer.

“You always look very rested and often appear relaxed – what is your recipe?” the moderator then asked. “You have to look at it like this: For me, my job is my hobby and it’s not a duty. If I were to say now that I had to cook constantly, which I generally don’t do, then that would of course be a burden.” According to Wolfgang Grupp, everyone who turns a job into a hobby over the course of their life can consider themselves lucky: “If you then eat decently and so on, then you’ll look like you’re always on holiday.”

“Stopping doesn’t mean you have nothing more to do” – Grupp wants to stay with Trigema

The relaxation at work comes from “the fact that you are allowed to do something that doesn’t burden you, but rather brings you joy,” Grupp continued. He made no secret of the fact that he still enjoys his company Trigema. In 1972, Wolfgang Grupp became the sole managing director and owner of the indebted textile company, increased sales to 28 million euros in just a few years and managed to pay off all existing debts. In 2021, sales were already 113 million euros.

Wolfgang Grupp wants to hand over his company this year. His wife should receive his company shares, then the decision about the successor should be made. “I would ideally like one child to get the company and both children to work here. But they then have to decide who gets the company in the end.” However, the entrepreneur doesn’t want to say goodbye completely: “Stopping doesn’t mean that you no longer have anything to do,” he told him Northern Courier.

Wolfgang Grupp doesn’t believe in leaving working life early anyway. He supports Finance Minister Danyal Bayaz’s opinion in favor of later retirement: “If we have been saying for years that we are getting older and at the same time keeping the retirement age the same or even lowering it, then the logic is wrong.” For him, the approach is that Regular retirement at the age of 67 will not be sustainable in the long term, “300 percent correct, but far too late.” (rd with dpa)