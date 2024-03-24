My Jewish friends, who are several and spread around the world, are torn, I would say quite disoriented (although I suppose they would deny this) and immersed in varying degrees of fury and despair. They are all secular, brilliant and cultured guys who, in the atrocious Palestinian-Israeli tragedy, were always pigeons, that is, supporters of peace. They are wonderful people. But now, after the brutal attack by Hamas and the subsequent maelstrom, something seems to have caught fire in their heads. They feel misunderstood, persecuted, insulted as town. That is, they feel like a people, in some cases perhaps for the first time in their lives. One of those friends, a very intelligent Latin American who has lived in Spain for many years, told me two days ago that he is thinking of leaving this country because he can't stand our anti-Semitism anymore. He has even suffered violent arguments and perhaps irreparable breakups with good friends.

It is undeniable that there is an anti-Semitic tradition in Spain. We have been discriminating against them since the time of the Romans, and then also with the Visigoths, and with the Arabs of the kingdoms of Taifas, and then came the cruel expulsion, 100,000 people who had to leave in three months and at their own expense, for Not to mention the Inquisition, created above all against them, and the Franco regime and its delirious Judeo-Masonic collusion, as Paloma Díaz-Mas tells us, who has just released Brief history of the Jews in Spain. And no doubt that tradition has now festered and redoubled.

I deeply admire Jews. Despite being 0.2% of the world's population, they have won 27% of the Nobel Prizes in Chemistry, 26% in Medicine and Physics, 40% in Economics and 11% in Literature and Peace. Amazing. My grandfather on my mother's side was a vaqueiro de alzada, a cursed town in western Asturias (you can still see churches with a line on the ground that says “this is the end of the vaqueiros”, because they couldn't enter). As for my paternal surname, Montero, it is a trade name and, therefore, perhaps a convert, so that, although I know that the official Jewish lineage is through my mother, I have always proudly cherished the intimate myth of being a descendant of two persecuted peoples. Anyway, I want to say that I feel very close to them.

When Netanyahu announced the brutal retaliation, I spoke in an article about the fear that, if left unchecked, it could end in genocide. Several readers jumped on me: “Genocide? But the population is being told to leave Gaza!” TRUE; At that time it was more similar to the expulsion of the Catholic Monarchs, only under harsher conditions (in less time and in the middle of a war). To make matters worse, Israel then bombed the refugee camps, killing those who obeyed and left. But yes, genocide is erasing an ethnic group from the face of the planet. I recognize that the word is not used correctly, because what is being erased here is a country, Palestine. Better to say massacre, or ethnic cleansing within the borders of a territory (like that of the Catholic Monarchs), or perhaps, if things continue like this, extermination of a certain population group. I understand very well the horror that the cruel savagery of Hamas caused in the people, and the situation of constant danger in which the Israelis live, surrounded by people who want to kill them. But this humanitarian catastrophe is unacceptable and unbearable.

I am afraid that the project of the State of Israel was crazy from the beginning; Imagine that they now ceded a couple of Andalusian provinces to the Arabs (I think that would make us feel quite bad). But of course, after the unspeakable monstrosity of the Holocaust, the international community felt guilty, and rightly so, for its anti-Semitism. It is an unsolvable tragedy. I just saw the magnificent opera at the Teatro Real The passenger, by Weinberg, based on a book written by a former Auschwitz inmate. During the performance, as my tears fell remembering the hell of the extermination camps, I thought that in that pain the Gazans, and the Afghan women, and all the victims of the brutality of the world are also represented. That is the point: the human being is one, he is not Jewish or Palestinian, and giving in to the temptation of violence and hatred diminishes and debases us. I would tell my friend not to leave Spain, because that would be retreating intellectually and identity-wise to something more stained and smaller. And he would also ask you to continue fighting against prejudice, but being clear that not all criticism of the horror of Gaza is anti-Semitic.

See also David Rossi, the gay painter who talked about partying. Mysterious death in the cell Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_