Monday, June 26, 2023, 5:28 p.m.



One day after having reversed the rebellion of the Wagner Group in Russia, the owner of the mercenaries, Evgueni Prigozhin, has assured that “we are not marching to overthrow the leadership of Russia” but to “avoid the destruction of the Wagners” . In an eleven-minute audio broadcast through his Telegram channel, Prigozhin clarified that the paramilitary rebellion was not organized against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

His real intention was to “protest the way the Special Military Operation -as Moscow defines the invasion of Ukraine- has been conducted.” What the Wagner leader dismisses as ineffective. According to him, the march showed that Russia has serious security problems. “We show how it should have looked on February 24,” he said.