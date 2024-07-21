US Vice President Kamala Harris hugs President Joe Biden: “My intention is to deserve and win this nomination,” she says | Photo: EFE/EPA/Allison Joyce

Vice President Kamala Harris, who is tipped to replace Joe Biden in this year’s presidential race, said on Sunday (21) that her intention “is to deserve and win the nomination” from the Democratic Party to be the official candidate for president of the United States.

Earlier this afternoon, when announcing his withdrawal from running for reelection, Biden offered his “support and endorsement” of Kamala’s name to replace him in the electoral race. He also thanked her for her “extraordinary partnership” and stated that “the best decision he made as the party’s candidate in 2020” was choosing her as his vice president.

“On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and his decades of service to our country. I am honored to have the President’s endorsement, and I fully intend to earn and earn this nomination,” the vice president wrote on social media.

“I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party – and unite our nation – to defeat Donald Trump and his extremist Project 2025 agenda. If you’re with me, please donate now,” he continued.

Despite Biden’s endorsement, Kamala’s name still needs to be confirmed as an official candidate at the Democratic Party convention, scheduled for August 19.

Other names that could run for president for the party include California Governor Gavin Newsom, former First Lady Michelle Obama, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.