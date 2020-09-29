The incorporation of Pablo Moreno in the summer aroused great expectation and enthusiasm among the Girona fans and they want to respond in the best way. Although he has been training with the red-and-white shirt for weeks and even made his debut last Saturday against Sporting, the striker on loan from Manchester City was presented this Tuesday at noon in Montilivi and has commented that “individually I always want to do my best to help the team meet its objectives. I come to learn, play and score goals. As for the group, like all teams, we want to move up, but now it’s time to go step by step and things will be achieved ”.

Pablo Moreno, 18, is enjoying his first experience in professional soccer. He wants to take advantage of all the opportunities that Francisco offers him and it is that “I have come to play and work”. Last summer he was signed by Manchester City from Juventus and in the Italian team coincided in some moments with Cristiano Ronaldo. Precisely the Portuguese “was always my idol. I do not know if I will become like him, but I have been guided by his mentality and his training. In the last day he made his debut against Sporting and did it as ‘9’. He does not close himself to occupying other positions on the field and is that “I have played in all the positions above: midfielder, winger… although I feel more comfortable at the top. At Juve I played as a left winger ”. And how is it defined? “Fast player, hard worker and with goal.”

He considers Girona to be a good place to continue progressing as a footballer and is that “When the opportunity arose, I didn’t think about it. This is a great project to continue growing. Further, Stuani is very good and if I play with him he would make it very easy for me”. The Uruguayan is awaiting his future, but everything indicates that he could play this Sunday against Fuenlabrada. And it would not be strange to see an attacking duo formed by Pablo Moreno and Stuani: “He plays very well on his back, he leaves it facing you and the other has to break more behind his back. If you have this, with Stuani you can score goals”. Finally, she spoke about how the rojiblanco costumes have received her and did not hesitate: “We are a family and I really like this. There is a very good atmosphere ”.