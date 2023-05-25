“My husband was not alone!” The new important statements of Tefta, the mother of the 16-year-old who died at the hands of her father

On Tuesday 23 May Tefta, the mother of Jessica Malaj, the 16-year-old whose father struck her with blows thus causing her death, decided to speak. The woman in an interview with one of the de Live Liferevealed some important details.

CREDIT: RAI 1

All are still ongoing investigations for this heartbreaking affair, which led to the death of a 16-year-old girl and a 51-year-old man, named Massimo De Santisneighbor.

In the program that airs on Rai 1Tefta explained that she is still afraid, since according to her husband that night he wasn’t alone. There was someone to help him. In his interview he said:

Yes, I’m still scared, because I think my husband wasn’t alone, he had someone to help him. 6,000 euros also disappeared and only he and I knew where they were hidden.

CREDIT: RAI 1

From what the woman says, her husband in those minutes when he was committing the crimes, spoke with someone. Obviously, it is not yet clear who it is, but it will only be the further investigations to shed light on this point.

The attempted crime of Tefta and the crimes of Jessica Malaj and Massimo De Santis

It was the night between 6 and 7 May. All members of this family had gone to bed. When suddenly Taulant in the story of him, said that his wife began to text messaging on the phone with someone.

When he checked, he found that the other person was actually the neighbor Massimo De Santis. A quarrel broke out between the two spouses and the man came down from his apartment and waited for the neighbor to come back home from work.

In hand he had weapon bought the day before. So she hit him and blasted him about 20 slashes. Then he returned to the house, went to the bedroom and was hurled against his wife.

CREDIT: RAI 1

16-year-old daughter Jessica, in hearing the hustle she got up and in trying to defend her mother she is put in the middle. She lost her life, her mother instead after a short hospitalization, was discharged. Taulant is under arrest and immediately admitted his guilt.