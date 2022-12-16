A life always lived with the headwind, that of Davide Rebellin: the harsh outburst of his wife Francoise Antonini

Just over two weeks after the tragic passing of Davide Rebellin, an unforgettable former cycling champion, his wife Francoise Antonini gave a touching and harsh interview to the weekly magazine Oggi. The woman recounted her pain, but also that experienced by her husband in the last years of her life.

Last November 30th it was a very tough day for all Italian sport lovers, especially for cycling enthusiasts.

While carrying out one of his usual training sessions on the roads near his Vicenza, former pedal champion Davide Rebellin lost his life instantlyafter being hit by a truck.

The truck driver, a 62 year old German, despite having realized what had happened, he got back on his vehicle and fled. He was tracked down by the police in Germany, where he resided, and he didn’t even end up in jail, given that the crime of vehicular homicide does not exist on German soil.

Many have suffered and are still suffering from the tragic death of David. Relatives, friends, former colleagues from a life spent on two wheels. But of course, most of all, to feel bad is his wife Francoise.

The woman does not rest for the terrible end that the man of her life had. An end he certainly didn’t deserve.

The story of Davide Rebellin’s wife

The wife of the former cyclist in recent days has released a touching interview to the weekly Todayin which he spoke with an open heart not only of his enormous, incalculable pain, but also of all the problems and the injustices experienced by Davide in the last years of his life and career.

“They tore him apart inside before killing him“said the woman, referring to several wrongs suffered by David. Such as the silver medal taken off at the Olympics by Beijing 2008for doping allegations which later turned out to be unfounded.

A life always lived with the headwindsays the woman, and despite everything he never got angry and never showed his pain.

“It was all kept inside. And then she went out to pedal, every day, for 6-7 hours. Only at Christmas she was with us. She dreamed of winning her races even at night“.