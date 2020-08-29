Hester grainger, a british journalist, counted through The HuffPost, how did you discover that your husband had autism at 44 years of age.

To tell his story, he goes back 18 years ago, when I lived in Norwich and when co-presented he tv show The Wright Stuff. At that time he received a call from Kelly, a man she knew years ago and who, as she herself pointed out: “I had always done a little tinkle”. They then had a rendezvous in london, where they both enjoyed and chatted, knowing herself that it would be “the beginning of a relationship“.

Nothing more and nothing less than three weeks later, Kelly told him she was going to Australia, and what if she wanted accompany you, to which Hester pointed out that: “Obviously, I accepted.” Already at the airport she was euphoric for the trip, while Kelly was “off, as if he did not care to travel or not to travel, “to which she asked him if he was not excited about the trip.” I suppose so, “he replied.

“He seemed to have autism. He has always been very direct and sincere.”

Over the years, Hester discussed with Kelly himself the possibility that he had autism, because “it has always been very direct and sincere”, even when the answer is not the desired one, and even if the question is “if you like dinner that I just prepared or if you are excited about the weekend plan”.

At 2008 they married and had their first daughter, India, and two years plus later they had a second child, Hudson, than “she was often ill and sometimes screamed and cried at mealtime“With this they discovered that”both suffer from sensory processing disorderThey don’t like textures, strong smells, bright lights, and there are more things they find uncomfortable, like Hudson does with many foods. “

“My two sons turned out to have Asperger’s syndrome”

Hester Grainger recounted how after taking Hudson to the specialists to observe him, and after hearing the word several times ‘autism’, she noticed that as the psychologist asked the little boy questions, seemed to also describe the behavior of India, even if girls “hide” it better than boys. In the end, found both sons have Asperger syndrome.

After that, Hester says that she became more and more informed about autism, and realized that Kelly “shared many characteristic traits: is very direct, analyze too much the situations, need to have one structured routine … “. In describing the symptoms, Kelly jokingly pointed out, “Are you describing me or the children?”

They both wondered if it would be necessary or possible to be diagnosedWell, after all, he hadn’t had any problems before and has moved on. However, they went to a private clinical center, where “In the end, Kelly was diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome this past Christmas“, which reassured them.

“Their children love knowing that daddy is like them”

After hearing the news, everyone breathed relieved, and the reaction of his friends was of surprise, wondering also why the tests at this point. “At 44, it may seem late for him, but for our family, he is invaluable.. Your kids love knowing that daddy is “like them.” and so they don’t feel so alone. Kelly uses his childhood experience to provide support and advice for India and Hudson to help them learn to drive in school, “said Hester.

Now, after developing a successful professional career, they have created a consultancy together under the name of ‘Hudia’, formed from Hudson and India. This way they can both work together and “with Kelly’s attention to detail and sincerityI can’t think of a better partner and husband than him, “concluded Hester Grainger.