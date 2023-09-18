J-POP Manga has released all the details for the arrival in Italy of My husband sleeps in the freezerwork of Misaki Yazuki And Hyaku Takara. The single volume of this very particular thriller will be available for purchase in all comic shops, bookstores and online stores starting from next September 27th at the launch price of €16.00.

Let’s find out all the information together thanks to the press release released by the publishing house.

J-POP Manga presents: My Husband Sleeps in the Freezer by Misaki Yazuki and Hyaku Takara

The revenge of a wife victim of domestic violence gives rise to a breathtaking thriller full of twists and turns

“This summer on a festive evening… I killed my husband.”

Milan, 18 September 2023. There are no perfect weddings. But some unions can turn out to be a dangerous trap… Can you really be sure you know your better half? J-POP Manga presents something new to read with bated breath: the expected My husband sleeps in the freezer Of Misaki Yazuki And Hyaku Takara. The revenge of a young wife oppressed by her husband’s abuses is just the beginning of a breathtaking thriller where nothing is what it seems in a succession of twists and turns.

After the wedding, Nana endures the violence of her husband Ryo for years, until one night she decides to kill him. Having hidden the body in the freezer, she can finally enjoy her freedom… Or at least that’s what she thinks. The following morning, as if nothing had happened, her husband returns home. But how is this possible if his body is still in the freezer?

Work before Misaki Yazuki with drawings by Hyaku Takara and the subject of a highly successful live action adaptation in Japan, the compelling My husband sleeps in the freezer now arrives in Italy for the first time in an elegant single volume available in bookstores, comic shops and in all online stores starting from September 27th!

My husband sleeps in the freezer

by Misaki Yazuki and Hyaku Takara

Single volume

Format – 15×21 – Paperback. With Overload.

Pages – 384, B/W

Price – €16.00