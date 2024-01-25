Home page World

From: Julia Volkenand

Press Split

An influencer complains about her suffering online because she has to do a regular job in the future. She has already found someone to blame.

Munich – Can’t and doesn’t want to work properly? Such comments and opinions arise again and again. These are, of course, broad generalizations, probably based on isolated examples like this influencer who burst into tears because she simply couldn't imagine a 38-hour week.

The cliché of the social media star who wants to make quick money without overexerting himself also fits the young woman who shares her suffering anonymously Reddit complains. In the subreddit /offmychest she writes about her frustration under the heading “My husband ruined my life and I will probably never forgive him.” That sounds intense. But what did the man actually do?

Influencer needs a normal job and rages on the internet

The woman reveals in the comments that she works in the erotic industry. These have now been deleted. A few years ago she suddenly became very successful, whereupon her husband joined her in the business. This suggests that the two made their money on a platform like OnlyFans. She was very successful and made tons of money. However, completely without her husband's involvement. He “didn’t do anything,” didn’t provide any creative input and didn’t actively participate in any other way. “I had to constantly ask him for help,” complains the woman. She even had to answer fans in the chat on her own. Her husband didn't feel comfortable. Otherwise he just laid on his lazy skin, the influencer had to clean, cook, mow the lawn and tidy up. “All that and he still didn’t help with the business,” she complains.

The online business is now over and the fans have disappeared. Why did things suddenly go downhill? Who knows? In any case, the influencer is certain: her husband is to blame. “We will have to look for a normal job very soon,” she continues. “I let the man I love destroy everything.”

Finally, she has a piece of advice for other young women: “Never let a man live off your money or your business.” Their relationship can probably no longer be saved.

“Ruined my life” – influencer with harsh accusations against husband

In the comments, many users praise her and advise her to separate and stop letting her husband drag her down. Others can have less compassion. “Somehow I don’t feel sorry for either of you,” writes one user. “She’s offended that she can’t live the influencer life and blames it on her husband,” said another. The most criticism is that the young woman refuses a normal job. “Oh no, now we need real jobs” and “You call that a ruined life?” ask several users. With posts like this, the author should Opinion of those who think young people lack work ethicstill reinforce.

Her husband's side is not clear from the post, nor can it be verified whether the story actually happened that way. But there's nothing to suggest it's a fake.