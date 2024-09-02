a question

A question was received from a reader who said:

I have a problem with my husband. He refuses the idea of ​​having children for no reason. He says he is getting old and insists on not having children. I tried to convince him in various ways, and he gave me the choice between this or divorce. I do not want to divorce him. So what should I do?

The answer

Legal advisor Dr. Youssef Al Sharif answers:

This problem can only be solved through mutual dialogue and the intervention of those close to you if it is acceptable to you, but there is nothing that forces him to accept having children, and the law gives the woman the right, if she is harmed for this reason, to request a divorce from him, and the questioner is confused about her situation and she refuses the divorce.

