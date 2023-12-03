“I was in hospital, my husband raised his hands”: the shocking audio sent by Vincenza Angrisano to her friend, a few days before dying

During Thursday’s episode of Pomeriggio 5, broadcast on Canale 5, one of the latest audio files sent by Vincenza Angrisano to a friend of hers. In her voice note, the 42-year-old apologized for not making herself heard, but that it came from a difficult week in which she had been in hospital because her husband had raised his hands on her.

Gory details continue to emerge about yet another femicide which has shocked Italy in the last period, that of Vincenza Angrisano, which occurred on the afternoon of last November 28th in Andria.

Executioner, author of this umpteenth senseless tragedy, Luigi Leonetti, 52 years old caretaker of an industrial warehouse.

The man hit his wife, with whom he had celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary just two months ago, with several stab wounds in the hallway of the house. The couple’s two children were also in the apartment at the time of the attack. two children aged 6 and 11.

After the crime, Leonetti himself contacted i 118 health workers hey Carabinieritelling what he had done and asking for their immediate intervention.

When the rescuers and the military arrived on site, there was already nothing left for the woman to do. The man did not resist the Carabinieri, who immediately subjected him to crime state of arrest and transported in handcuffs to the barracks.

The audio of Vincenza Angrisano to her friend

From the investigations, carried out by the Carabinieri of Trani and coordinated by the prosecutor’s office of the same Apulian province, no complaints emerged made in the past by the woman towards her husband.

However, November 23, then only 5 days before for the brutal crime to take place, it turned out that the 42-year-old had gone to hospital due to some slaps she had received from her husband.

Following that episode, Angrisano had talked to a friend of hers and explained to her the hell she was experiencing.

Vincenza, in audio notewhich aired during the Thursday episode of Afternoon 5apologized to her friend for not being heard or seen and justified herself by saying that she came from one difficult week.

Week in which her husband had raised his hands and where she had been in hospital.