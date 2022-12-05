Mexico.- Despite the years, life and death of the ex-wife of King Charles III, Diana of Wales continue to hold as a mystery for humanity, so what happened on the day of his death is still being investigated.

The latest revelation that was made about the true cause of death of Lady Di indicates that she herself predicted her death with an alleged letter, where blamed the father of his two children for the accident that took his life in the city of love in 1997.

We recommend you read…

There are some conspiracy theories, according to the investigations that have been done to date and delimit that Lady Diana Spencer did not die accidentallybut it was a homicide.

After said indication, His Majesty, King Carlos III was questioned about the Lady Diana murderand one of the reasons why the sovereign was treated as presumed guilty was because of a letter that Diana left where she determined how she would die and blamed Carlos for the accident.

We recommend you read…

A few months before his death in Paris, the Wale’s princess wrote a letter where he pointed out that his ex, the current king of england He was making plans for him to suffer a car accident, causing a serious head injury due to a failure in the brakes.

These statements are found in the letter that the princess gave to her butler, Paul Burrel.

“My husband is planning an accident with my car. A problem with his brakes and a serious head injury would clear the way for him to marry Tiggy. Camilla is nothing more than a trap. We are all used by this man in every sense of the word.”

Diana of Wales died on August 31, 1997 in the Soul Bridgein Francewhen she had a car accident accompanied by her partner, Dodi al Fayed and a driver, Henry Paulwho also died at the scene.

According to the investigations at that time, it was determined that the driver of the vehicle was speeding and that he was intoxicated.

Lady Di’s butler confessed that the princess gave her the letter 10 months before her fateful accident, where in addition to blaming King Carlos III, she also claimed to be scared.

He also talked about how the king wanted to marry the princes’ nanny, william and harrybut after investigations the authorities determined that there was not enough evidence to charge Carlos as a suspect.