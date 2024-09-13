Danielle and Frank have been together for over eight years. Originally from New York, they got married last year and live happily together with their two children. From their social networks, The couple shares funny videos about their age difference.

According to the criteria of

The 26-year age difference between the couple sparks a huge debate in the comments on their videosThe 28-year-old woman stated that on her TikTok account @frankndaniwho has more than 260 thousand followers, tend to judge them, assuming that she is with her 54-year-old husband for money. “Why are you with someone 26 years older than you?”is the question that resonates most in his publications.

Dani did not miss the opportunity to respond to the haters and the troll accounts that invade the comments section in a humorous way, which is the hallmark of lovers. Accompanied by a viral audio of Kim Kardashian, the woman recited the words of the businesswoman in her video, which said: “Because it’s iconic, and I love doing iconic things.“.

Their love story, 26 years apart

The couple met at the restaurant where Danielle Lichtman worked, when she was 19 and he was 46.The chemistry was instant, and they have been falling in love with each other ever since, ignoring the critics. “There is a unique beauty in our relationship. If you are struggling with an age difference and don’t know what to do, but you know he is your ideal partner, take that step and don’t look back.“, he stated in his publications.

The couple has an age difference of 26 years. Photo:Instagram (@frank.n.dani) Share

The young woman, who decided to become a housewife to take care of her children, continues to praise her husband at every opportunity. Whenever she can, she makes sure to mention how attractive he is and how young he looks despite his fifty years. “Let them judge you, but don’t let them stop you” is her life motto..