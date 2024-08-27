A couple from the United States Share your love life on social mediabut, as can be expected in these times, receives a lot of criticism for the great exposure they haveAfter four years of marriage, Hannah and Shane document their relationship on YouTube and Instagram, and due to his disability, the 32-year-old man and his wife, 28, receive horrible comments.

According to the criteria of

Shane has a spinal muscular atrophy and has been in a wheelchair since he was two years old. For this reason, they have decided to document what their relationship is like and how they deal with the difficulties, including the daily struggle they experience in the search for their first baby. This is because it has been difficult for them to achieve this, due to his low sperm levels.

They tried to get embryos that would accept, but none were fruitful. The two kept the positivity and a typical glass-half-full attitudeOn their YouTube channel, they explained: “Together we have created cells. Isn’t that great? In a way, we are already parents.”

There is no doubt that this couple It is an example of how to face lifeno matter what they tell you. They travel all over the world and have almost 2,000,000 followers on YouTube.. In fact, their wedding video is close to reaching 3,000,000 views, which motivates them to continue creating content.

Hate messages on social media



The “trolls” and hate comments that they receive on their social networks occur daily, but they were able to deal with it. In dialogue with The Sun, They shared the typical messages they receive, such as some that call the couple “abnormal and downright disgusting”.

Others decide to take it a step further: “Every time I watch her videos, I really wonder if she really loves the guy or just feels bad for him. Maybe it’s the pot of gold at the finish line?” referring to the fact that She is a gold digger.

However, None of this stops them“I feel like I know her body and her preferences as well as I know my own,” Shane explained. Lastly, They pointed out“The best part of our relationship is that we are comfortable with each other.”