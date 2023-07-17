On Reddit, a social news, entertainment and forum website where registered users can post content, more and more people are sharing their experiences. Here, this time, it is a woman who makes known a particular request received from her husband. Or turn their marriage into an open relationship.

To please the father of his children he decided to get involved. Only things didn’t go exactly as the man had hoped: in just two days, his wife had more than 2,000 “matches” on the dating app Tinder, and he flew into a rage. The story was told on social media by the protagonist, who asked users for advice on what to do.

“I really thought everything was great between us. We loved each other (or should I say I loved him?) more than anything. We have two beautiful children, a big house and a good job. We have great sex and have a lot in common. Last week she told me she wanted to ask me something but I mustn’t take it the wrong way. She wanted our marriage to be an open relationship. I started crying. Doesn’t she love me anymore? Isn’t he attracted to me? Is he cheating on me? Why then not divorce?. Explaining that her husband had told her that she “just wanted something new and exciting,” the woman decided to download her Tinder to prove she was desirable, even as she uploaded unflattering images of herself.

“I was upset all day and later that night I downloaded Tinder. I uploaded one of my least flattering photos. I wrote that I am a mother of 2 children aged three and one year old, and that I was in an open marriage. I showed my husband my profile. After an hour I received over 100 matches. The next day it was around 2000. My husband got very angry and he asked me to delete the app. He said he understood and forgot what he said. Now he is back to “normal” but I can’t forget ”.