By day he draws illustrations in his studio that will be on the front page of Korean newspapers or Canadian magazines (or in Vocento newspapers) and at sunset he takes his old bike to see how the sea swallows the sun. Mikel Casal (San Sebastián, 1965) is an illustrator who lives and works in the Old Town of San Sebastian with a touch of contemporary bohemia.

– The idea of ​​being an illustrator came to him by sea, like a shipwrecked man’s bottle.

– From the sea came my love for illustration. My father was a skipper on cod boats and started sailing at the age of 12 on an inshore fishing boat. In my house it smelled of the sea since I can remember. All my family has lived from the sea. My paternal grandfather was a diver in the port of Vigo, my maternal grandfather sailed on merchant ships. My uncles and cousins ​​and friends of my parents have been fishing or merchant sailors. Every time an uncle of mine arrived at the port, he brought back memories of South Africa, Canada, Norway, Brazil or the US: many were wonderfully illustrated magazines.

– When you go on your ‘dirt bike’ (as you call it) to see the horizon, what color do you see?

– The beautiful thing is that it is never the same color. The horizons in Donosti always change. In minutes we can go from a horizon full of greys, painted with clouds and tinted by the rain, to another of pinks and oranges and ending with the deepest blue. They are almost theatrical changes, like the changes of scenery in a play in which we are spectators with a VIP ticket.

– Someone will say: is it serious to make a living making drawings?

– There is nothing so ridiculous as taking yourself and life too seriously. I am someone lucky to have been able to pursue vocational work. To earn a living requires effort, perseverance and going over or under insecurities: a mixture of unconsciousness, talent and work. Whoever thinks it’s easy I challenge you to try it.

– How do you get published in newspapers around the world from a small txoko in Donostia?

– When there was no internet and the only telephone we had was a landline, the way to work outside your city was to take a train to Madrid or Barcelona and present yourself in editorials or newspapers with your portfolio after making appointments days in advance. I have kicked a lot and I have learned my profession alone and by working. Over time, technology has changed everything: writing an email to an art director only takes a moment and you don’t mind receiving no for an answer. Also the exposure offered by your published works and social networks help anyone to find you.

– What are the strangest commissions you have received?

– I recently had to do the cartoon of Josie, the TV character, for Elle. He was writing the article about her revulsion at her cheese, and he demanded that I do the illustrating for the magazine. The furthest medium where I have published has been the magazine ‘Tatler’ in Hong Kong. The book that I illustrated for Media Vaca publishing house ‘Así es la Dictadura’ has been published in Japan, Korea, Brazil and the Philippines. I have worked for ‘The Guardian’, ‘Boston Globe’, ‘Clarin’, ‘El Universal de México’, ‘Vanity Fair’…

– Why do you especially like cartoons?

– Because it comes out to me in a very natural way and because my curious nature pushes me to scrutinize faces. It is exciting to observe a face and then draw it. My other passion is drawing children’s books. The freedom and creativity in those posts is very inspiring.

– Your favorite cartoon?

– Characters with friendly faces are very difficult to caricature, women, children… However, faces full of experiences, good or bad, are easier: they give more clues.

– Which of your books captures your personality best?

– ‘Unusual people’, in which I describe in a more or less lyrical way a series of characters taken from my closest environment. we are all special

– What color is summer?

– A bright and sleepy color that makes you squint in a nap under a tree while looking at the green leaves in the foreground of a blue sky. And with a hint of the aroma of freshly grilled sardines.

– How would you paint the future?

– Is there a color that represents uncertainty and hope at the same time? If that color existed, I would paint the future like this.