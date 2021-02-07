With the exception of the most advanced skyscrapers and large engineering works, the construction sector is one of the least evolved over the centuries. Although new materials have been developed and new techniques have been introduced, it continues to be one of the least automated and most dependent on intensive labor. “This causes it to be inefficient and the qualities are very uneven”, says Unai Agirre, CEO of the Egoin Group. He has proposed to use the knowledge acquired as a director of Gestamp, a pioneering automotive multinational in the adoption of new technologies, to turn this situation around and lead the profound transformation that new modular and industrialized buildings are promoting.

«We design and manufacture wooden structures for all types of buildings. From single-family homes to nine-story buildings to public facilities. It is a completely customizable model that uses numerical control systems to manufacture the different parts in our facilities. They are sequenced and shipped in trucks, and assembled as if it were a Lego in its permanent location, ”explains Agirre.

This system saves up to half the time of traditional construction, requires a fraction of your labor, avoids industry-standard cost overruns because everything fits to the millimeter, and offers unmatched energy efficiency. As if that were not enough, it is much cleaner because waste is reduced to a minimum, and, as the Basque company uses pine trees from the surroundings that are sustainably exploited, it is also much more respectful of the environment.

Egoin factory in Legutiano. / Zigor aldama

“Now we are experiencing a ‘boom’ in this type of construction, we have already contracted all the production capacity for 2021, and we expect double-digit growth in the coming years. We are moving towards a future of self-sufficient houses, ”says Agirre. Not surprisingly, the ‘passive house’ standard -which hardly consumes energy- is the one that many mark as ideal. It is estimated that more than half a thousand Spanish companies are already engaged in the industrialized and modular construction sector -through the manufacture of components, construction and marketing-, and everything indicates that it will continue to grow.

Egoin converts the gigantic pine trunks cut in a hundred kilometers around into perfect planks through a highly automated system inside Legutiano’s warehouse, in Araba. Then, this raw material is sent to the Ea facilities in Bizkaia, where the CLT wood that forms walls and beams occupies almost all the space. The pace of manufacture is not enough, and the size of the beams of up to 40 meters in length that are loaded on trucks, some destined for France and the United Kingdom, where the company sells 20% of its production, is surprising.

But it has not been easy to get to this point. ‘These systems come from northern Europe and are particularly successful in the center. In Spain we have had to preach a lot in the desert, because clients still have the idea that this type of construction is less robust than stone or concrete, something that is totally false ”, says Agirre. Another myth related to industrialized buildings is that they are cheaper than traditional ones. “The wooden ones can be even more expensive in small projects”, assures the manager.

Custom Home housing project made with maritime containers. / Courtesy of Custom Home

The concrete ones are more competitive. And they are experiencing an important boom in the center and south of our country. «In 2018 we did not have any modular or industrialized construction projects. In 2019 we began to see interest, and last year the applications shot up 250% “, says Jorge Danés, CEO of Grupo Presente, a Malaga-based real estate project management company that works with six manufacturers of this new type of housing.

«In Spain it is built very badly. The promoters and builders lobby is not interested in changing things and that makes it difficult to improve the perception that people have of prefabricated homes, ”says Danés. However, he believes that two elements are on his side: the pandemic has caused a large increase in demand for affordable single-family homes, and the boom in homes built for rent increases the pressure to shorten delivery times. “If traditional construction costs between 700 and 1,500 euros per square meter, industrialized concrete is between 800 and 1,200 euros. But it saves up to 80% of time and energy efficiency », emphasizes Danish.

The problem is in the big promotions. Why banks are reluctant to finance them. «In the factory, the construction cannot be certified to release payments. The bank does not know if these buildings will be placed on the property of the developer and they have not developed financial products for them. So the developer has to respond with his assets, ”explains Danés. “At the moment, self-promotion works best, because the system offers fantastic quality homes at reasonable prices.”

Even more economical are those built with sea containers. Yes, those that we see stacked on large merchant ships. It is He does not go beyond modular construction and allows the purchase of a home of 80 square meters for only 60,000 euros and a 128-meter one for less than 100,000 euros. These are the prices of Custom Home, a family business in Almería that built traditional homes and that decided to reinvent itself after the hard blow it suffered with the economic crisis of the past decade. “Now we are growing so much that the facilities have become too small for us,” says its CEO, Antonio Sánchez.

Egoin building project in Girona. / Provided by egoin

As with Egoin, Custom Home looked at systems that were well accepted in northern Europe and were almost unknown in Spain. “We were surprised that a house can be assembled in four hours and sealed in less than a week,” Sánchez recalls. “We use completely dry materials, with the exception of concrete if it is necessary to cement, and thanks to the ventilated façade made of cementitious wood or ceramic slab we obtain an energy rating B”, says the manager.

“People expect stacked containers, but the truth is that the customer never sees the container and is always surprised by the end result,” he explains. However, Sánchez acknowledges that there is still a long way to go before this type of housing becomes popular. «Society has to adapt. In our case, in addition, the simplest homes have an advantage: that we can unpin the house and take it to another site, ”he says. The problem is that the paperwork is still too cumbersome.

Everyone agrees that the shift towards efficiency and sustainability in construction is unstoppable. «There is beginning to be a boost to industrialized constructions also in the public sector and communities such as Catalonia or Navarra are already very active. This impulse is also transferring to the private sector, and what used to be a small niche is spreading more and more and at a greater speed ”, Agirre sentenced. Egoin, which markets its single-family homes through the Eiser brand, already has more than 4,000 projects built.

“Despite the very fast growth, still only 23% of those who consult us to carry out industrialized projects end up executing them,” adds Danés. However, the Andalusian businessman points out that the prospects are good and puts his hope in young people, “who have a much more open mind and are more interested in this type of housing.” As they enter the real estate market, Danés advances, their weight in the market will continue to grow.