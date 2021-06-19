From the artist at the door to the legal representative of Aurelio Atayde presents, the largest and most famous circus in Mexico, there is only one feeling, philosophy and thought: there is nothing more beautiful than life in the circus.

In his younger days, Amilcar Andrade was known as “The Vampire”, for the type of scenic routine based on the work of his teeth, now, at 66 years old, he is waiting for his magic props, and in what that this one arrives, He is in charge of receiving the public at the entrance for each of the programmed functions.

“The life of the circus for me is everything, because since I can remember it is a very beautiful life, traveling, meeting people, bringing joy.

“After 52 years I don’t get tired, my house always goes where I go, my house goes with me, I have no complaints,” he said.

For his part, Héctor Giménez, Argentine by stock and legal representative of the circus, He assured that life in the circus for him and his family is everything.

Thanks to that choice since childhood, he shared, had the opportunity to travel and visit countries such as Chile, Brazil, Peru, among othersUntil 17 years ago the Fuentes Gasca family invited him to Mexico, and since ten years ago he was linked to the Aurelio Atayde circus.

Although he is fascinated by the taste and smell of the cigar, he shared, he has not smoked for 20 years, this after he offered God to give up the vice if he saved his son.

Which, performing a trapeze routine fell from a height of twenty feet and was on the brink of death, but fate did not want to leave him without his little one, and, on the contrary, thanks to that tragedy, what he left behind was the cigarette.

Life in the circus said, It has its pros and consThey are not tourists but they are always traveling, there is no routine.

In his circus, he commented, tThey have about 20 children who have their “normal” school classes, and those who so wish, are given classes in the different specialties of the circus in the afternoon.

“And this is how the circus is nurtured and that is how the tradition is going to be made,” he said.

The house for them, he said, is the “trailer”, “the fifth wheel”, and there they have everything, all the comforts.

In all this life in the circus, the greatest experience and applause that he remembers, he said, It was a function in the municipality of San Nicolás de los Garza for 700 children with a disability.

On the labor side, Hector Giménez lamented, now there are too many procedures, permits, requirements, and charges that the circus has to cover in order to continue alive and beating.

“If God allowed me to revive again, I would choose the circus without hesitation.”

“I have no words to describe what life is like in the circus, if I were to be born again I would choose the circus a thousand times.”

