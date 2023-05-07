Mohammed Abdul Samie (Sharjah)

With the voice of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, we listen with all motivation, strength and connection to the land, honor and great victory, as the victory bird that inspires us with all admiration waves in pride in the homeland, the army and the soldiers, through The wonderful poem entitled with the powerful and thundering call, the call of “Ya Mawtani”, which His Highness wrote and sent high around, with his sincere feeling and the wonderful music of his poetry that conveys to us all this splendor and honor of the United Arab Emirates, may God protect her.

When His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum published this audio clip through his official account on Twitter, on the occasion of the forty-seventh anniversary of the unification of the armed forces, we will live victory and joy, and we will move with every verse of this wonderful poetic epic and its solid and strong rhymes, and its sea The confident musician in both the half of the poem and its impotence, with the resonance and splendor of the meme, at the end of the verses, and with the overwhelming beauty of the R and a captivating pause in each of the two halves of this poem.

Majestic army

The poem “Ya Mawtani” came in the weight of the sea of ​​the withdrawn (mustafa’ilun/mustafalun/fa’ilaatun), which is a clear and beautiful sea of ​​writing for the homeland and singing its glories. An invitation to live an amazing panorama of glory, strength, and pride in the impregnable country that goes to glory with its strong and majestic army, and its glory and power that is always witnessed.

In the poem, the verses are moved by the power of artistic images and loud and thundering poetic similes. Here is the image of the soldier who does not fear death, and here is the call of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to the homeland, as an expression of His Highness’s harmony with the homeland and his adherence to it, and his respect for this precious and pure fever. .

moneymaking

As the image of courage appears in the most difficult cases of fighting and defense (the darkness of dangers), .. As for the land, the sea, and the clouds, all of this constitutes a fever that cannot be approached by the enemies or the greedy, as the loyal soldiers of our armed forces stand, a thorn in the throat of the enemies of the homeland or Those who are lurking about his successes and aiming to undermine him.

Also prominent in the poem is the image of the brave and generous soldier who sells his soul for the sake of the country, and he is certain of his profitable trade with God, in reward, reward, honor and glory. It is of great significance and confirms the culture and knowledge of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to paint a bright picture of the soldier who trades with God in giving his soul cheaply for the sake of the homeland (Suma Karim does not fear losses!).

Land, sea and sky

A wonderful scene for this large Emirati space of land, sea and sky, the space fenced with the protection of God and the defense of the sons of the Emirates and the cohesion of the leadership with the people. Death to those who try to harm them, their land, and their homeland, through injustice, negligence, or negligence in the security of the state, and underestimating its strength and its fearless and majestic army.

The image of the strong soldier who resembles the Hussam in his strength, brilliance, and magnanimity emerges when everyone in the homeland, young and old, rises to the heart of one lover and a fierce and solid defender of the Emirates.

The oath, which is a great oath when it is to protect the homeland and defend its soil, was linked to the covenant and responsibility, which has a great meaning for those who know the value of loyalty and responding to the call of duty in ordinary matters, so how when it comes to the homeland, that sublime and lofty value in souls since time immemorial?! .. Therefore, the meanings of soldiery and honor are confirmed in the poem, and the image of the fierce soldier in the truth, and the stern on his opponents and the opponents of the homeland.

The impenetrable fortress

A wonderful poetic image is the image of the soldiers/fortress, when everyone turns around as an impenetrable barrier in front of the enemies, and we can live this wonderful poetic painting drawn by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, when the time comes to defend the homeland, on the day the caller calls out for victory and the realization of all meanings Pride, elevation, supremacy and glory.

As for the other image that is synonymous and confirmed by the previous poetic images, it is in the scene of victory: where the bird of victory hovers in the heights and above the heads of the soldiers, as wonderful paintings that the reader of the poem imagines, but rather the listener to it and the one who lives its details in the voice of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, as he paints for us Full of details: The loud, resounding and powerful call that emanates in the space like thunder and the enemies’ limbs tremble due to its terror (At your service, O abode of generosity and mana’ir). Praise be to God and his success, and the determination of its children and its strong and wise leadership, in goodness, grace and safety, as long as its children adhere to it, respond to its call, and draw on its land the most wonderful pictures and living examples in the field of sacrifice and redemption.

Pride call

Indeed, it is a resounding poem in the horizons that was launched in the sky of the homeland and among the souls of its people, with the voice of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, this wonderful voice that captures hearts and consciences, and he announces it as a joy for the homeland, and an amazing state of popular and military harmony, in pictures that embody the honor of the soldier in defending The homeland and the protection of its glory and its gains, the voice that is filled with feeling for all the joints and verses of the poem, as if we are in front of paintings of mental, emotional and military exercise and heroics that are embodied on the homeland and in its space, paintings in which the Emirati flag is raised, and in which the well-known and witnessed heroics of our brave Arab country, may God preserve it.

After reading this poem, and listening to it, each of us should call out proudly, so that the voice utters its full range, proud and chanting, to repeat the eternity with it and chant: “O my homeland,” just as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was proud, considering that the poem represents the language of the state and the people The leadership is to be proud of the army, the protector and defender of the homeland.

The call of “Ya Mawtani” is a wonderful poetic panorama of live heroism that was embodied on the land of the homeland and in its sky, when the birds of victory waving in the sky with pride, joy and glory in a majestic scene of a great country under its rational, wise and strong leadership, may God protect it.