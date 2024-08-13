From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 08/13/2024 – 6:30

The federal government’s housing program Minha Casa, Minha Vida has recently had some rules changed, both for the purchase of new and used properties.

The recent changes apply to the maximum property value, financing percentage, income range, differences for urban and rural areas, among others. Check out the changes:

New properties

For the acquisition of new properties, the government adjusted, since August 4, the income limits of families that can participate, both for band 1 and band 2 of the program.

For properties in urban areas, bracket 1 now considers families with a gross monthly income of up to R$2,850. For bracket 2, a gross family income between R$2,850.01 and R$4,700.00 will now be considered. And bracket 3 now goes from R$4,700.01 to R$8,000.00.

In rural areas, the annual family income limit rose to R$40,000 in band 1. In band 2, the annual gross income will be considered from R$40,000.01 to R$66,600, and from R$66,000.01 to R$96,000.00.

Used properties

The new rules announced by the government are aimed at the acquisition of properties intended for families in the so-called Band 3 of the program, that is, with a gross monthly income between R$4,400.01 and R$8,000.00.

Now, properties must have a maximum value of R$270,000. Until now, this limit was R$350,000. Another change is the maximum financing quota, which is now 50% in the Southeast and South regions and 70%. In the North, Northeast and Central-West regions, the limit is 70%. Previously, this percentage was between 70% and 80%, varying according to the income bracket.

What changes

Maximum property value

R$ 270 thousand

Financing quota

Properties in the South and Southeast regions: maximum of 50% of the property value

Properties in the North, Northeast and Central-West regions: maximum of 70% of the property value

For those who change

The new rules apply to the purchase of used properties aimed at band 3 of the housing program, which groups families with a gross monthly income between R$4,400.01 and R$8,000.00.

From when

The changes are already in effect as of this Tuesday, the 6th, as published in the DOU.

My Home, My Life

The budget for the program was also adjusted last Thursday, the 8th, to R$139.6 billion in total. R$127.6 billion is the amount allocated to housing, and R$11 billion is the amount to help with down payments and reduce families’ payments, the so-called discount budget.

According to the Ministry of Cities, responsible for managing Minha Casa, Minha Vida, 491,000 housing units were delivered through the program in 2023. For this year, the government expects that 600,000 new homes will be contracted through the program.

The program was created in 2009 to promote home ownership through subsidies and reduced interest rates. Currently, families with a gross monthly income of up to R$8,000 in urban areas and an annual income of up to R$96,000 in rural areas can participate in the program.