One of them is a new stage, UA Island, which comprises 10 zones inspired by the animated adaptation in which players can choose their favorite heroes or villains to face. Something that stands out is that it has multiple buildings.

At least more than those that include previous updates. This allows the meetings in My Hero Ultra Rumble become more intense than before.

Another addition is that the new Quirk Skill Set system lets players devise and implement new tactics and playstyles.

For that they have to exchange the respective Quirk Skills of each character. This addition comes with an upgrade for the popular Izuku Midoriya.

Fountain: Bandai Namco.

Players now have Midoriya's 'Complete Bullet' at their disposal in the third season of My Hero Ultra Rumblewhich is available through the Roll of this game.

Another extra added to the game with this new wave of content is that players can create rooms with up to 24 participants of their choice.

Likewise, they can configure their favorite game modes and scenarios for battles, which increases freedom.

#MHUR Season 3 is here! 💥 New battlefield on the UA Island

💥 Switch up your Quirk Skill Set – starting with Deku's “Full Bullet”

💥 New costumes – featuring Kung Fu & more https://t.co/b5pZbY9v4F *STEAM is still undergoing maintenance. Sorry for the inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/1j9az8Xrg5 — MY HERO ULTRA RUMBLE (@MyHeroUR) January 25, 2024

To all of the above we must add that the first banner of the third season of My Hero Ultra Rumble Includes kung-fu outfits for Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki.

However, and as can be seen in the trailer that accompanies this note, other characters will also get similar outfits.

Fountain: Bandai Namco.

This is how this title based on My Hero Academia continues to offer more to players. It is available on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

