You are having fun facing countless battles in the company of MY HERO ULTRA RUMBLE? Then fasten your seatbelts! Season 2 has officially begun, a new season of content which has already implemented a new hero into the game, Enji Todoroki aka Endeavour.

In addition to this, it is now possible to tackle the mode as well 2-Player Team Battlein which players will compete in teams of two instead of three.

If you are curious to admire the mighty Endeavour in action, below you can find a trailer dedicated to this character who recently arrived in the game! Before leaving you, we remind you that MY HERO ULTRA RUMBLE is available for free download at PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch And PC.

Season 2 Trailer

Source: BANDAI NAMCO