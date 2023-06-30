BANDAI NAMCO has unveiled the release window for My Hero ULTRA RUMBLEnew free-to-play dedicated to the work of Kōhei Horikoshi. The title will be available worldwide throughout the autumn on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PCalthough a specific date has not yet been set at the moment.

It was the producer who revealed it Aoba Miyazaki via a post on official blog of the software house. Inside, Miyazaki-san also reveals some changes and improvements that will be made compared to what we saw during the Open Beta period, starting with improvements to the AI ​​of the characters up to the introduction of a Training Mode.

We just have to wait for more information on the release of My Hero ULTRA RUMBLE.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO