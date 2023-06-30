BANDAI NAMCO has unveiled the release window for My Hero ULTRA RUMBLEnew free-to-play dedicated to the work of Kōhei Horikoshi. The title will be available worldwide throughout the autumn on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PCalthough a specific date has not yet been set at the moment.
It was the producer who revealed it Aoba Miyazaki via a post on official blog of the software house. Inside, Miyazaki-san also reveals some changes and improvements that will be made compared to what we saw during the Open Beta period, starting with improvements to the AI of the characters up to the introduction of a Training Mode.
We just have to wait for more information on the release of My Hero ULTRA RUMBLE.
Source: BANDAI NAMCO
