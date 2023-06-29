My Hero Ultra Rumble has a period of exit official, announced by Bandai Namco on the pages of the Japanese magazine Weekly Jump: the game will be available this fall on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

That’s not all: the beta of My Hero Ultra Rumble, which we tried last month, seems to have had great success: well 500,000 users participated in the tests, providing important feedback to the game development team.

Sure, according to what we saw in the beta there is still a lot of work to be done from here to launch, given that the battle royale experience produced by Bandai Namco seemed poorly balanced, weighed down by a fundamentally useless card system and crowded with more or less annoying glitches.

Fortunately, there are still several months that the authors will be able to use to refine the project, smooth out the obvious edges, eliminate any poorly guessed mechanisms and perhaps enrich everything with the contents that can be expected from such a title.