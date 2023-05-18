Bandai Namco has announced the upcoming launch of aopen beta For My Hero Ultra Rumbleor the action game in style battle royale based on the My Hero Academia serieswith also a presentation trailer that communicates the dates of the test.

My Hero Ultra Rumble Public Beta will be held from 27 May to 2 June 2023 with a brief preview on May 26, all only on PS4, at least according to reports at the time.

To participate in the beta, simply download the beta package a this address and launch the game within the dates indicated.

To be precise, the Open Beta servers will be available in the following period:

From 4:00 to 12:00 on Friday 26 May (Italian time)

From 4:00 on Saturday 27 May to 8:00 on Friday 2 June (Italian time)

My Hero Ultra Rumble is an action free to play based on the animated series, team battle royale style. Eight teams of three players will compete in a battle royale competition, with players being able to choose their character from a roster of 24, obviously drawn from the cast of the animated series.

Work together with your allies online in massive combat arenas, make the most of your character’s Quirk, and help your team stand to the bitter end.

Tenya Iida, Denki Kaminari and Itsuka Kendo have been added to the list of playable characters for Open Beta Testing. The game is also expected to be released on Nintendo Switch, PC and Xbox, but at the moment the beta has only been announced on PS4. It had been presented with trailers and gameplay in January 2022, with an output later confirmed also in Italy.