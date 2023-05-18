BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announces that theOpen Beta Testing Of My Hero ULTRA RUMBLEthe new free-to-play based on My hero academiathe manga of Kohei Horikoshi from which the famous anime series is based, will take place this month. More precisely, the title will be playable on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 (via backwards compatibility) from 26 May to 2 June, from 4:00 in the morning until 8:00 on the closing day. During the test it will be possible to choose between fifteen characters divided between heroes and villains, which we can see in the trailer available below.

My Hero ULTRA RUMBLE is a battle royale that sees three teams, for a total of 24 players, fight in frenetic battles using their own quirk. The final title will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PCbut it doesn’t have a launch window yet.

My Hero ULTRA RUMBLE – Character Trailer

Very powerful items can be obtained by rescuing or intimidating civilians. Depends on which character was chosen!

Charging the Plus Ultra Gauge will allow you to unleash massive power and perhaps turn the tide of battle!

Cards can be found to revive you. Not only that, by defeating your opponents you will find tiles, useful for being able to revive your teammates and continue the fight! The Open Beta Test will run from May 26 at 04:00 to June 2 at 08:00 CEST. My Hero ULTRA RUMBLE will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. For more information on the titles of BANDAI NAMCO Europefollow us:

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment