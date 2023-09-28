My Hero Ultra Rumble it shows itself with the inevitable launch trailerpublished by Bandai Namco with just a few hours left until the game debuts on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch in format free-to-play.

Releasing tomorrow, September 29, My Hero Ultra Rumble will allow us to choose between eighteen heroes and villains coming from the series created by Kohei Horikoshi to create spectacular battles open to a maximum of twenty-four players.

Within teams made up of three people, we will have to try to eliminate our opponents while the arena will begin to shrink as time passes, adopting the necessary strategies to not succumb and exploit the situation to our advantage.