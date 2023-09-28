Bandai Namco Europe has announced the release of My Hero Ultra Rumble, the free-to-play battle royale game based on the My Hero Academia universe, available today for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch and on PC from tomorrow, September 29th. Choosing from 18 famous heroes and villains, 24 players will form teams of 3 and fight with their Quirks until only one remains on the playing field. The arena will shrink as time passes: fans will have to act quickly, move continuously, defend themselves or charge headlong to survive; they will also be able to gain an advantage in every game thanks to the following features: Skill Cards are scattered around the map and players can use them to become stronger by improving their Quirks; Behaving like a villain or hero to civilians in need can grant powerful items to tip the scales towards your team; by using the Revival cards found in the arena and reviving your teammates you can surprise opposing teams who think a team has been defeated. Players can also look forward to new content that will be introduced regularly throughout the season and which includes: new playable characters to choose from to create new combinations, new Battle Passes with exclusive costumes and rewards, events to participate in to obtain costumes, emotes, new dialogue and so on. To celebrate the game’s launch, players who log in daily will receive rewards until October 25, 2023.