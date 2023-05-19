













This test will begin at 7:00 pm PT on May 25, 2023, which would be 8:00 pm Mexico City time.

It will be active until 11:00 pm PT on June 1, 12:00 am Central Mexico. The preload of the version for the beta It is now available on PS Store.

The test of My Hero Ultra Rumble It can be enjoyed through the PlayStation 4 and will be compatible with PlayStation 5. This open beta will introduce new game systems, including Plus Ultra.

This is a new mechanic where players can exceed a character’s Quirk Technique level cap once the Plus Ultra meter is maxed out. Another new system is Revival, where players revive their allies.

To revive the characters in My Hero Ultra Rumble you need to pick up items dropped by KO allies and special cards.

Three new heroes, which are Tenya Iida, Kaminari Denki, and Itsuka Kendo will still be ready to play alongside the original 12 closed beta characters.

The game comprises a selection of heroes and villains from the series of My Hero Academya, whose manga and anime are still going strong.

What is My Hero Ultra Rumble?

My Hero Ultra Rumble is the newest title based on My Hero Academia from Bandai Namco. This belongs to the Battle Royale subgenre and when available it will be Free-to-Play or F2P.

That is, it will be free but with microtransactions. It is not exclusive to Sony consoles despite the fact that the beta is on PS4 and PS5. It will still be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

In this game, players form up to eight teams of three players choosing between the heroes and villains of My Hero Academia.

The battlefield is the map of a city and it is necessary to take advantage of the Quirks or abilities of the characters.

You need to not only attack the rivals but also cooperate with your team to get ahead. It is possible to aid or intimidate civilians in battle to obtain items that aid in victory.

Apart from My Hero Ultra Rumble We have more video game information at EarthGamer.